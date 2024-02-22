Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. Celanese has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

