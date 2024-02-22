CDW Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

CDW has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDW to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $241.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $247.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.97.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

