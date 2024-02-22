CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

