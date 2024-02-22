Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.7 %

ZTS traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.42. 1,482,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,594. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

