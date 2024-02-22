Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 1,866,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

