Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.81. 362,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

