Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 57,137 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $100.09. 592,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

