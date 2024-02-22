Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,908,000 after buying an additional 1,610,329 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,149. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

