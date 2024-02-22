Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $160.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $377.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

