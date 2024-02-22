Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 126.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,409 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 573,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,154. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.