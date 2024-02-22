Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,724. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.