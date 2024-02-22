Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,856 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.63. 317,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,262. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

