Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TACK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $255 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

