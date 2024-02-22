Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.65 on Thursday, reaching $425.28. The company had a trading volume of 342,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

