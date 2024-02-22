Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 227.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 700,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,555,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $94,527,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 766,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,141. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.70. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

