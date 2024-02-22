Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 36,866 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,321,000 after buying an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,713 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

