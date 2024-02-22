Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 315 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $25.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $771.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

