Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

