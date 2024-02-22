Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 231,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,815. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $30.21.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

