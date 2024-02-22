Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.