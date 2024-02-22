Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.45. 953,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,794,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Carvana Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.19.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

