Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 202,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Boston Partners increased its position in Cars.com by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cars.com by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 423,507 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 196.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 133,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

