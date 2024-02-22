Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.
NYSE:CARS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 202,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.
In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
