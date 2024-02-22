Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAST. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

