Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAST. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.