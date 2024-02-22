Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.