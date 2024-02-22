Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.87.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.