Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down to $137.23

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.23, but opened at $130.83. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $136.09, with a volume of 4,901,614 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

