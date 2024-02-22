Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.32

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.32 and last traded at $86.19, with a volume of 59342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $481,016,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

