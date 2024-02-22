Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Camping World Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CWH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 620,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.