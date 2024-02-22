Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 64.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camping World by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

