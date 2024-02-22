Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

CLMT stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

