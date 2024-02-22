Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $604.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

