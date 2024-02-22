Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Caesarstone has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 108.7% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 155,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 798.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 217.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,340,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Featured Articles

