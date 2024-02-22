Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $16.20 on Thursday, reaching $306.96. 844,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

