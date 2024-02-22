Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.
Cactus has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Cactus Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.
Cactus Company Profile
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
