Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $467.91

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $467.91 and last traded at $473.54, with a volume of 4321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $475.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cable One by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

