Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.74

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.74 and last traded at $190.45, with a volume of 226115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
