Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $30.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.