Brokers Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

BCYC stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.



