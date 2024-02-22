Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $46.86

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $48.81 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.94.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
