Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $506.72

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

HUM stock opened at $367.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.83. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

