Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $23.50

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

