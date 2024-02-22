BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTSG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 3.5 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.