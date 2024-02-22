Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,302 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of WaFd worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WaFd by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after buying an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WaFd by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

