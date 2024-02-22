Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

