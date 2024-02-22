Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 347.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,461.40 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,431.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

