Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.8 %

Northwest Natural stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

