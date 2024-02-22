Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Jackson Financial worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

