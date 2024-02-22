Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after buying an additional 7,042,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.