Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after buying an additional 7,042,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.
