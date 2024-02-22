Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $256.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $264.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

