Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $53,775,515. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,397.52 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,021.73 and a one year high of $7,617.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,449.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.