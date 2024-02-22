Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 477,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Xerox by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after buying an additional 271,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

